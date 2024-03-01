Saved Articles

Flycon Bright vs TVS Scooty Pep Plus

In 2024 Flycon Bright or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,

Bright vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bright Scooty pep plus
BrandFlyconTVS
Price₹ 80,000₹ 65,514
Range80-100 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-87.8 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-
Bright
Flycon Bright
STD
₹80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus
Glossy
₹65,514*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76476,694
Ex-Showroom Price
80,00065,514
RTO
05,241
Insurance
3,7645,939
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,648

