Flycon Bright vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2023 Flycon Bright or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Bright
Flycon Bright
STD
₹80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Sporty Ride Connect Edition
₹86,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,7641,02,325
Ex-Showroom Price
80,00086,700
RTO
08,966
Insurance
3,7646,659
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8002,199

