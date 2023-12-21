In 2023 Flycon Bright or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Flycon Bright or Ola Electric S1 Air choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Bright Price starts at 80,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Air Price starts at 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Bright up to 80-100 km/charge and the S1 Air has a range of up to 101 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less