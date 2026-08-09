In 2026 Flycon Bright or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Bright Price starts at Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Bright has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Bright vs XBlade Comparison