Flycon Bright vs Hero Xtreme 160R

In 2023 Flycon Bright or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Bright
Flycon Bright
STD
₹80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,7641,24,935
Ex-Showroom Price
80,0001,07,490
RTO
08,599
Insurance
3,7648,846
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8002,685

