In 2023 Flycon Bright or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Flycon Bright or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Bright Price starts at 80,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. Bright has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less