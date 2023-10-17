Saved Articles

Flycon Bright vs Hero Passion Pro

In 2023 Flycon Bright or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Bright
Flycon Bright
STD
₹80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Ex-showroom price
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVTConstant Mesh
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76483,025
Ex-Showroom Price
80,00069,475
RTO
05,858
Insurance
3,7645,787
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,784

