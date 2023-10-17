Saved Articles

Flycon Bright vs Hero Glamour

In 2023 Flycon Bright or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Bright
Flycon Bright
STD
₹80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹70,716*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76486,924
Ex-Showroom Price
80,00074,900
RTO
05,992
Insurance
3,7646,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,868

