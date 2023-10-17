In 2023 Flycon Bright or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Flycon Bright or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Flycon Bright Price starts at 80,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at 70,716 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Bright has a range of up to 80-100 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 69.49 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less