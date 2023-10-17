Saved Articles

Flycon Bright vs Hero Destini 125

In 2023 Flycon Bright or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Bright
Flycon Bright
STD
₹80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Destini 125
Hero Destini 125
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹66,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76483,452
Ex-Showroom Price
80,00069,500
RTO
05,860
Insurance
3,7645,787
Accessories Charges
02,305
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,793

