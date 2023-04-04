In 2024 Flycon Bright or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Bright Price starts at Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Bright up to 80-100 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Bright vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bright
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Flycon
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 80,000
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|80-100 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.