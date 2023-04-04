HT Auto
Flycon Bright vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Flycon Bright or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Flycon Bright Price starts at Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Bright up to 80-100 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Bright vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Bright Ryder supermax
BrandFlyconGemopai
Price₹ 80,000₹ 79,999
Range80-100 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Bright
Flycon Bright
STD
₹80,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Gear Box
CVT-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Features
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Battery Capacity
60 V/28-30 Ah36 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,76483,893
Ex-Showroom Price
80,00079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,7643,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8001,803

      News