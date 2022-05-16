HT Auto

Fidato Evtech Loder vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Loder or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Loder Price starts at Rs. 83,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Loder up to 60-70 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Loder vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Loder Tz 3.3
BrandFidato EvtechTunwal
Price₹ 83,490₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range60-70 km/charge75-120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.

Loder
Fidato Evtech Loder
STD
₹83,490*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1890 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.4-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.24 kWh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,7401,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
83,4901,15,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2500
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8852,471

