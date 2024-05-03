HT Auto

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Loder or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Loder Price starts at Rs. 83,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Loder up to 60-70 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
Loder vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Loder Smak
BrandFidato EvtechSeeka
Price₹ 83,490₹ 99,911
Range60-70 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.

Loder
Fidato Evtech Loder
STD
₹83,490*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1890 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
790 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.24 kWh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,7401,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
83,49099,911
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2504,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8852,238

