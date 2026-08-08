In 2026 Fidato Evtech Loder or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Loder Price starts at Rs. 83,490 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. Loder has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Loder vs XBlade Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Loder
|Xblade
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 83,490
|₹ 78,803
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|162 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-