In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Future 2020 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Future 2020
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|72 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-