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HomeCompare BikesFuture 2020 vs eGo T3

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Future 2020 vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Future 2020 Ego t3
BrandFidato EvtechUjaas Energy
Price₹ 70,300₹ 59,724
Range60-80 km/charge75-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh72 V
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
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eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1850 mm
Height
1100 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-80 km
Max Speed
40 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh72 V, 32 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,45059,724
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30059,724
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9500
Accessories Charges
2,2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6431,283

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