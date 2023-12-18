HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFuture 2020 vs Yaarii

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 vs Trinity Motors Yaarii

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Trinity Motors Yaarii choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Yaarii Price starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Yaarii has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Future 2020 vs Yaarii Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Future 2020 Yaarii
BrandFidato EvtechTrinity Motors
Price₹ 70,300₹ 69,999
Range60-80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3 Hrs.

Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Yaarii
Trinity Motors Yaarii
Silver
₹69,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1850 mm1700 mm
Height
1100 mm1150 mm
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Digital-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh51.2 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,25073,600
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30069,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9503,601
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5951,581

