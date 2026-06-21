In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Future 2020 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Future 2020
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-