In 2024 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
Future 2020 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Future 2020
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|54 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|3-4 Hrs.