Fidato Evtech Future 2020 vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
Future 2020 vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Future 2020 Accelero x-pro
BrandFidato EvtechNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 70,300₹ 58,100
Range60-80 km/charge54 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.

Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1850 mm1720 mm
Height
1100 mm1110 mm
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-4 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh1.68 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,25061,508
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30058,100
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9503,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5951,322

