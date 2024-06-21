HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesFuture 2020 vs S1

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 vs iVOOMi Energy S1

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
Future 2020 vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Future 2020 S1
BrandFidato EvtechiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 70,300₹ 54,999
Range60-80 km/charge55-75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.6.2 Hrs.

Filters
Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
iVOOMi Energy S1
Lite
₹54,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Disc-
Length
1850 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
720 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.6.2 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh2 kWh
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,25058,446
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30054,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9503,447
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5951,256

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The offers are available the Ola S1 X Plus, S1 Air and S1 Pro and are worth up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000
    Ola Electric announces offers on S1 range of up to 15,000, but with a catch
    21 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric is taking a multi-pronged approach to further strengthen its grip in the Indian electric two-wheeler market, with planned increased production, indigenously built battery cells, solid-state battery technology etc.
    Ola Electric working on solid-state battery technology, will power its EVs by…
    30 Jun 2024
    The Ola S1 X is the most accessible electric scooter from the brand and has helped catapult overall volumes
    Ola S1 X electric scooter gets smarter with these new features. Check details
    15 Jun 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    Apple's Foray Into Cars | All Things Auto
    8 Jun 2023
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better?
    Petrol vs CNG vs Diesel Cars vs EV - Which is Better? | All Things Auto
    7 Jul 2023
    Move OS 3 brings a slew of upgrades to the electric scooters including hyerrcharging, party mode, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity lock and more.
    Ola Move OS 3: Key feature updates
    28 Dec 2022
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     