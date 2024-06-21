In 2024 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
Future 2020 vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Future 2020
|S1
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|55-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.2 Hrs.