In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Future 2020 vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Future 2020
|Leo
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|3 Hours