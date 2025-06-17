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Fidato Evtech Future 2020 vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Future 2020 vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Future 2020 Sp 125
BrandFidato EvtechHonda
Price₹ 70,300₹ 89,748
Range60-80 km/charge-
Mileage-63 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-123.94 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

Filters
Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1850 mm2027 mm
Height
1100 mm1091 mm
Width
720 mm785 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-80 km-
Max Speed
40 kmph100 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Emission Type
Bs6bs6-2.0
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,4501,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30089,748
RTO
07,179
Insurance
3,9506,455
Accessories Charges
2,2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6432,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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