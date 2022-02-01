In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Future 2020 vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Future 2020
|Grazia
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-