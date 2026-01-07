In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Future 2020 vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Future 2020
|Dio
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-