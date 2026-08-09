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HomeCompare BikesFuture 2020 vs Maestro Edge 110

Fidato Evtech Future 2020 vs Hero Maestro Edge 110

In 2026 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Hero Maestro Edge 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. Future 2020 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Future 2020 vs Maestro Edge 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Future 2020 Maestro edge 110
BrandFidato EvtechHero
Price₹ 70,300₹ 62,750
Range60-80 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Engine Capacity-110.9 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-5 Hours-

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Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
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Maestro Edge 110
Hero Maestro Edge 110
Drum Brake Alloy Wheel FI
₹62,750*
*Last Recorded Price
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Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Length
1850 mm1843 mm
Height
1100 mm1188 mm
Width
720 mm715 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90 - 12,Rear :-90/100 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-80 km
Max Speed
40 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
76,45073,543
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30062,750
RTO
05,020
Insurance
3,9505,773
Accessories Charges
2,2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6431,580

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