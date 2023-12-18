HT Auto
Fidato Evtech Future 2020 vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Future 2020 or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Future 2020 Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Future 2020 up to 60-80 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Future 2020 vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Future 2020 Ryder supermax
BrandFidato EvtechGemopai
Price₹ 70,300₹ 79,999
Range60-80 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Future 2020
Fidato Evtech Future 2020
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1850 mm1800 mm
Height
1100 mm1060 mm
Width
720 mm650 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh36 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,25083,893
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30079,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9503,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5951,803

