HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesEasyGo Plus vs Rafiki ZL3

Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus vs Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3

In 2024 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of EasyGo Plus up to 80-110 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
EasyGo Plus vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easygo plus Rafiki zl3
BrandFidato EvtechTrinity Motors
Price₹ 95,605₹ 84,855
Range80-110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Filters
EasyGo Plus
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
STD
₹95,605*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Length
1920 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.36 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,05588,697
Ex-Showroom Price
95,60584,855
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4503,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1501,906

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola's founder, has been pushing for cost reductions across all departments.
    Ola Electric plans major layoffs ahead of IPO to control costs. Check details
    4 Jun 2024
    The MG Motor Hector SUV is pricier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>22,000, while the Hector Plus is more expensive by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
    MG Hector and Hector Plus prices increased on top variants. Check new prices
    12 Jun 2024
    The 2024 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 2.0 gets a host of upgrades including a new LED headlamp, H-shaped taillight, and more
    New-generation Hero Splendor Plus XTEC 2.0 launched, priced at 82,911
    30 May 2024
    Ola Electric upcoming motorcycles inlcude Ola Cruiser, Ola Adventure, Ola Roadster and Ola Diamondhead.
    Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…
    20 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     