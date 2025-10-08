In 2026 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. EasyGo Plus has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
EasyGo Plus vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easygo plus
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 95,605
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|155 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-