Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of EasyGo Plus up to 80-110 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
EasyGo Plus vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easygo plus Smak
BrandFidato EvtechSeeka
Price₹ 95,605₹ 99,911
Range80-110 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.

EasyGo Plus
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
STD
₹95,605*
*Ex-showroom price
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1920 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km3 Years
Battery Capacity
0.36 kWh2.4 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,0551,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
95,60599,911
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4504,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1502,238

