In 2026 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Elite Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of EasyGo Plus up to 80-110 km/charge and the Elite has a range of up to 220 km/charge.
EasyGo Plus vs Elite Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easygo plus
|Elite
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 95,605
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|220 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|8 Hrs.