In 2026 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of EasyGo Plus up to 80-110 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
EasyGo Plus vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easygo plus
|Hawk
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 95,605
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-