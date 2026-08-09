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Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of EasyGo Plus up to 80-110 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
EasyGo Plus vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easygo plus Mx3
BrandFidato EvtechKomaki
Price₹ 95,605₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range80-110 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.8 kWh-
Charging Time4-5 Hours4-5 Hours

Filters
EasyGo Plus
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
STD
₹95,605*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Length
1920 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Width
690 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
80-110 km80-90 km
Max Speed
40 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,02,2551,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
95,6051,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
4,4504,324
Accessories Charges
2,2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1972,554

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