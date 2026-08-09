In 2026 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of EasyGo Plus up to 80-110 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
EasyGo Plus vs M-5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easygo plus
|M-5
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 95,605
|₹ 99,000
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|100-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-