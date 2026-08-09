In 2026 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. EasyGo Plus has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
EasyGo Plus vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easygo plus
|w175
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 95,605
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|177 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-