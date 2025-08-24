In 2026 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. EasyGo Plus has a range of up to 80-110 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
EasyGo Plus vs Glamour Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easygo plus
|Glamour
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 95,605
|₹ 81,063
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.8 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-