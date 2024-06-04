In 2024 Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Price starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of EasyGo Plus up to 80-110 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
EasyGo Plus vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easygo plus
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 95,605
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|80-110 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|5-6 Hrs.