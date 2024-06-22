HT Auto
In 2024 Fidato Evtech Easy Go or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Go up to 60-80 km/charge and the Rafiki ZL3 has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Easy Go vs Rafiki ZL3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easy go Rafiki zl3
BrandFidato EvtechTrinity Motors
Price₹ 86,315₹ 84,855
Range60-80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Rafiki ZL3
Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3
Gold
₹84,855*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1850 mm-
Height
1140 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,59088,697
Ex-Showroom Price
86,31584,855
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2753,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9471,906

