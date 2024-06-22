HT Auto

Fidato Evtech Easy Go vs Stella Automobili Buzz

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Easy Go or Stella Automobili Buzz choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili Buzz Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Go up to 60-80 km/charge and the Buzz has a range of up to 90 km/charge.
Easy Go vs Buzz Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easy go Buzz
BrandFidato EvtechStella Automobili
Price₹ 86,315₹ 95,000
Range60-80 km/charge90 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Filters
Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Buzz
Stella Automobili Buzz
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Length
1850 mm-
Height
1140 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.28 kWh2.16 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,59099,161
Ex-Showroom Price
86,31595,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2754,161
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9472,131

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Petrol price has gone up by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 while diesel is by 36 paise in Goa from June 22 onwards
    Goa hikes petrol and diesel rates with immediate effect. Check new prices
    22 Jun 2024
    The announcement marks Castrol’s foray into the new energy business
    Castrol invests $50 million in EV battery-swapping giant Gogoro
    29 Jun 2024
    The British motorcycle manufacturer BSA Motorcycles introduced BSA Gold Star which is a 650 cc retro motorcycle. It is all set to challenge Royal Enfield 650 twins, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650.
    BSA Gold Star 650 to be launched on August 15? Check details
    24 Jun 2024
    A Ford Endeavour SUV driven by tourists from Telangana fell into a ditch while following Google Maps instruction in Kerala. (Image courtesy: X/@sudhakarudumula)
    Tourists drive Ford Endeavour SUV into canal after Google Maps misguides
    28 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers
    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers | All Things Auto
    4 May 2023
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future.
    Citroen reveals India plans, expected to launch more cars in near future
    15 Feb 2021
    Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
    Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
    28 Sept 2021
    View all
     