In 2026 Fidato Evtech Easy Go or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Easy Go up to 60-80 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
Easy Go vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy go
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 86,315
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-