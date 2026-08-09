In 2026 Fidato Evtech Easy Go or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Go up to 60-80 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
Easy Go vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy go
|Hawk
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 86,315
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-