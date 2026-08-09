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Fidato Evtech Easy Go vs Komaki MX3

In 2026 Fidato Evtech Easy Go or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Go up to 60-80 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge. Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
Easy Go vs MX3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Easy go Mx3
BrandFidato EvtechKomaki
Price₹ 86,315₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range60-80 km/charge85-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-5 Hours4-5 Hours

Filters
Easy Go
Fidato Evtech Easy Go
STD
₹86,315*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Fidato Evtech Easy Go Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
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Specification
Length
1850 mm-
Height
1140 mm-
Width
700 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
60-80 km80-90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph80 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP65IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh2.17 kWh
OTA Battery Updates
NoYes
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
YesYes
Charger Type
Portable-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Hub Motor
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours4-5 Hours
Charging at Home
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,7901,18,833
Ex-Showroom Price
86,3151,14,509
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2754,324
Accessories Charges
2,2000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9942,554

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