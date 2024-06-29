In 2024 Fidato Evtech Easy Go or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Easy Go up to 60-80 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 115-170 km/charge.
Easy Go vs Jeet X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy go
|Jeet x
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 86,315
|₹ 89,999
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|115-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|4 Hrs.