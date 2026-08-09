In 2026 Fidato Evtech Easy Go or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at Rs. 66,535 (last recorded price). The range of Easy Go up to 60-80 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 75-125 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours.
Easy Go vs LYF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy go
|Lyf
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 86,315
|₹ 66,535
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|75-125 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.48 Kwh
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|2 Hours 45 Minutes