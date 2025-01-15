In 2026 Fidato Evtech Easy Go or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Easy Go vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Easy go
|Destini 125
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 86,315
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|60-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
|-