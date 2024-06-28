In 2024 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Cutie vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Mitra
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 54,600
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.