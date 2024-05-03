In 2024 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Cutie vs Zepop Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Zepop
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Rowwet
|Price
|₹ 54,600
|₹ 61,770
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|7 Hrs.