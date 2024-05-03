HT Auto

Fidato Evtech Cutie vs Rowwet Zepop

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Rowwet Zepop choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Rowwet Zepop Price starts at Rs. 61,770 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the Zepop has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Cutie vs Zepop Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cutie Zepop
BrandFidato EvtechRowwet
Price₹ 54,600₹ 61,770
Range60-70 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.7 Hrs.

Filters
Cutie
Fidato Evtech Cutie
STD
₹54,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zepop
Rowwet Zepop
Lead Acid
₹61,770*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.25 kWh72 V/28 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionlithium-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,85065,338
Ex-Showroom Price
54,60061,770
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2503,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2641,404

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes