Fidato Evtech Cutie vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 Fidato Evtech Cutie or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Cutie vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cutie Qv60
BrandFidato EvtechNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 54,600₹ 54,625
Range60-70 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.

Cutie
Fidato Evtech Cutie
STD
₹54,600*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Buttion
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
Bs6BS6
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
0.25 kWh1.92 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
58,85058,350
Ex-Showroom Price
54,60054,625
RTO
00
Insurance
4,2503,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,2641,254

