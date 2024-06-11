In 2024 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Lectrix LXS 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the LXS 2.0 has a range of up to 98 km/charge.
Cutie vs LXS 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Lxs 2.0
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Lectrix
|Price
|₹ 54,600
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|98 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|3 Hrs.