In 2024 Fidato Evtech Cutie or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 54,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 55-75 km/charge.
Cutie vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|S1
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 54,600
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|55-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|6.2 Hrs.