In 2026 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at Rs. 84,360 (ex-showroom price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the LEO has a range of up to 95-120 km/charge. Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
Cutie vs LEO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cutie
|Leo
|Brand
|Fidato Evtech
|Hop Electric
|Price
|₹ 70,300
|₹ 84,360
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|95-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.5 kWh
|1.44 kWh
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|3 Hours