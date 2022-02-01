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Fidato Evtech Cutie vs Honda Grazia

In 2026 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Cutie vs Grazia Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cutie Grazia
BrandFidato EvtechHonda
Price₹ 70,300₹ 60,539
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-50.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Cutie
Fidato Evtech Cutie
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Fidato Evtech Cutie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
Speedometer View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6bs6
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,90687,979
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30075,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
3,6066,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5881,891

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