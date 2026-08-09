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Fidato Evtech Cutie vs Hero Electric Optima LA

In 2026 Fidato Evtech Cutie or Hero Electric Optima LA choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima LA Price starts at Rs. 0.47 Lakhs (last recorded price). The range of Cutie up to 60-70 km/charge and the Optima LA has a range of up to 50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima LA in 3 colours.
Cutie vs Optima LA Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cutie Optima la
BrandFidato EvtechHero Electric
Price₹ 70,300₹ 0.47 Lakhs
Range60-70 km/charge50 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.5 kWh-
Charging Time3-4 Hrs.-

Filters
Cutie
Fidato Evtech Cutie
STD
₹70,300*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Optima LA
Hero Electric Optima LA
STD
₹47,490*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Fidato Evtech Cutie Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Headlight View
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Specification
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
60-70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
Bs6-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh48 V, 20 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead-acid battery
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,90644,990
Ex-Showroom Price
70,30044,990
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,588967

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